Mary Ann Hoffman Dean, 73

Mary Ann Hoffman Dean, daughter of George and Lorraine Hoffman, passed away at age 73 on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Everyone who knew Mary, knew how proud she was of her three daughters — Malinda, Sarah and Naomi — as well as her eight grandchildren — Isaiah, Divine, Mary,

Emporess-Esther, Amara, Zaporah, Ezekiel and Cyrus.

Mary attended Anchorage Community College, Trendsetters Beauty School, Criminal Justice Training Academy and was a certified nursing assistant.

Mary loved the Lord, attending church and reading her Bible. One of Mary’s favorite Bible verses was Hebrews 13:5-6.