Marilyn Jean Nordman, 74

Marilyn Jean Nordman, age 74 of Hampton and formerly of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Hampton Rehabilitation Center in Hampton after being diagnosed with cancer in February.

Marilyn was born March 21, 1947, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Ora and Florence (Endelman) Schrage.

She was baptized in Waverly and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. Marilyn graduated from New Hartford High School in 1965.

On Dec. 18, 1966, she was united in marriage to Jim Nordman at St. John Lutheran Church. To this union two daughters were born, Shanelle (Kevin) Harken and Shawna (Mark) Lebeck. The couple made their home in Clarksville near the Pleasant Valley Church.

Marilyn worked at CUNA Mutual Life Insurance Company, Stephen Popelka DDS and Bantam Employees Credit Union.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where she was involved in Women’s Circle and helped with Vacation Bible School.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and sewing. She also volunteered her time with the Girl Scouts and 4-H while the girls were growing up. She and Jim also loved antiquing and visiting the Amish shops, along with collecting dolls.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Jim of 55 years, of Hampton and formerly of Clarksville; two daughters, Shanelle (Kevin) Harken of Clarksville and Shawna (Mark) Lebeck of Nashua; five grandchildren, Heather (Kasey) Schmidt of Clarksville, Cody Harken of Clarksville, Shane Harken of Greene, McKenna and McKayla Lebeck both of Nashua; one great-granddaughter, Ellie Schmidt of Clarksville; five sisters; Sharon (James) Bochmann of Greene, Carol (Kim) Peterson of Cedar Falls, Donna (Roy) Snyder of Winthrop, Janice Schrage and Marcia Schrage-Silvers of Shell Rock; sister and brother-in-law, Charles (Joyce) Bochmann, Janet (Gary) Parson and Clayton Kampman, all of Clarksville.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Joyce Schrage in infancy and Diane Baker; brother, Steven in infancy; a niece, Julie Snyder and nephew, Mark Peterson in infancy; mother-in-law, Marvel Arends; and a sister-in-law, Jenise Kampman.

Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville with the Rev. Charlie Underwood officiating.

Burial will follow in the Lynwood Cemetery, Clarksville. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.