Jeremy Iriarte, 33

Jeremy Iriarte, age 33 of Nashua, IA passed away at the Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City, IA on Monday, March 14, 2022.



The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Cedar Point Church in Nashua, Iowa with Rev. Bill McLeland celebrating. Pallbearers will be Johnathan Iriarte, Zach Huffman, Austin Lines, Joe Franzen, William Stover, John Anderson, Jeff Starkey, and Brent Kruger. Interment will be at a later date.



Friends may greet the family 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory -- Olson Chapel in Nashua.



Jeremy’s journey began on October 28, 1988, when he was born to Elizabeth Iriarte in Tamuning, Guam.



In 1995, he moved with his mother and brother to Plainfield, Iowa, and received his education at Nashua-Plainfield Community Schools. In high school, he participated in football, baseball, track, and golf, and was a member of Nashua-Plainfield High School’s Class of 2007.



It was in high school — Spanish class, to be exact — where he met the love of his life, Amber Lines. She found Jeremy to be funny, really nice, and yes, pretty good looking, too, and the two high school sweethearts were married on June 6, 2009, at the Little Brown Church.



Their family grew to include four children — Aidyn, Gabriel, Harmony, and Oakley. Their father was, in a word, involved when it came to the lives of his children. Jeremy did anything and everything with his kids — from playing with them to going on bike rides with them to attending their events to helping them with their sports. Family always came first with Jeremy, and he was a loving husband and attentive father.



After high school, Jeremy attended Hawkeye Community College and received his associate of arts degree before enlisting in the Army Reserves in 2011. He served with the 445th Transportation Company out of Waterloo, IA, and deployed to Kuwait in 2020 with the 203rd ICTC Company out of Minnesota.



Jeremy found a career he loved in law enforcement, and he served as a Floyd County Sheriff’s Office deputy for six years before becoming the police chief for the city of Nashua in 2019. He loved helping people, and he was a very dedicated law enforcement officer who never shied away from putting in the extra hours needed to protect and serve.



He was an avid gamer, loved to go to movies, and played Yu-Gi-Oh! card games with his friends, and would go golfing any chance he got. He was also incredibly tech-savvy and enjoyed tinkering with computers. Jeremy also was dedicated to working out, and he was the kind of guy you’d want on your side if trouble ever broke out!



Jeremy lived a lot of life in his 33 years here on Earth. “Protect and Serve” wasn’t just a motto to him; it was a way of life. He was a doting son, wonderful husband, fantastic father, and the kind of friend we all need, and he will be dearly missed by all of us who knew him, even if it was just for a short while.



He is survived by his wife, Amber of Nashua, IA, four children, Aidyn, Gabriel, Harmony, and Oakley all of Nashua, IA; his in-laws, Stanley and Andrea Lines of Nashua, IA; one brother, Johnathan (Chainee) Iriarte of Plainfield, IA; aunts and uncles, Catalina (David) Franzen, Barbara (Scott) Groah, Dinah (Kevin) McMahon, Roland Iriarte, and Rudy Iriarte; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth in 2020; and two uncles, Raymond and Francisco Iriarte