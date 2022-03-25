William 'Bill' Rahlf, 53

William "Bill" Rahlf age 53 of Fredericksburg, IA died Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA.



Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg with Rev. Scott Smith officiating.



Friends greeted the family from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Hugeback - Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg. Visitation continued an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.



William (Bill) Richard Rahlf was born on August 10, 1968, in New Hampton, Iowa. He was the son of Roger Rahlf and Lana Todd (Rahlf) Nelson. Bill grew up in the New Hampton area. He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1986. He continued his education at Hawkeye Tech for Ag Business. Bill worked for C.E. Stone with his boss and friend Chuck Stone for 34 years. His customers loved to chat with him and appreciated his expertise. Bill met Leanne in 2000 and they got married on October 18th, 2003. Bill took in Leanne’s son, Brock, with open arms and became a loving stepfather. Bill and Leanne then had three amazing children together, Andrew, Nate, and Emily that he loved more than anything. He valued family above all else.



Bill loved to take the camper out on the weekends with family and sit outside by the fire to enjoy the outdoors. Bill always had a witty comeback to any remark and he was always smirking and joking with those around him. Bill would have a movie night with the family watching animated sci-fi and munching on buttery popcorn. Bill also loved to garden and work in his craft shop with his kids. He made sure to make each of his kids feel special by sitting and talking about everything under the sun and spending quality time together. He was also an animal lover and had a soft spot for his pets Rosie, Lizzie, Gary, Cassie, and Toby.



He is survived by his wife Leanne Rahlf, of Fredericksburg, IA; children, Andrew Rahlf of Charles City, IA, Nathaniel Rahlf of Fredericksburg, IA, Emily Rahlf of Fredericksburg, IA, and Brock (Kristin) Aiello of Hudson, IA; mother, Lana Nelson of Fredericksburg IA; mother and father-in-law Tom and Lynn Ryan of New Hampton, IA; brother, James (Sara) Rahlf of New Hampton, IA; sister-in-law, Lisa McLaury; brother-in-law Matt Ryan. Many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.



He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Rahlf; stepfather, Glenn Nelson, brother; Robert Rahlf, and his grandparents.