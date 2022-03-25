Karen J. Pratt, 81

Karen J. Pratt, age 81, of New Hampton, IA, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at UPH Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home with a 4:00 PM Scripture Service. Burial will take place at a later date.



Karen Jean was born August 29, 1940, the eldest child to Arthur and Mona (Evans) Ackley in Marble Rock, IA. As a child, the Ackley family made their home in New Hampton where Karen was a 1959 graduate. After completing her education, Karen worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital for two years.

Through friends, Karen was introduced to the love of her life, William “Jordy” Pratt. The couple were united in marriage on April 29, 1961 at First Baptist Church in New Hampton. Their marriage was full of excitement and travel as Jordy’s career moved them across the nation. Together, they welcomed their four children, Jennifer, Jeff, Will and Barb.

They returned to New Hampton upon Jordy’s retirement in 2003. Karen enjoyed vacationing with family, gardening, and golfing. She kept herself busy between vacations by crafting and working with her hands. Karen’s love for her family was expressed through her cooking and baking.



Karen’s memories will be cherished by her husband of 60 years, Jordy Pratt of New Hampton, IA; her children, Jennifer (Steven) Tiddens of Antioch, IL, Jeff Pratt of Round Lake, IL, Will (Pam Ortinau) Pratt of Genoa City, WI, Barb (Craig) Yates of Lake Geneva, WI; her grandchildren, Michael, Taryn, Kristin, Kailey, Lauren, Kyle, Landon and Logan; her great grandchildren, Gavin, Adisyn, McKenzie, Braelynn, Joy, Jayna, Everest and Braxton; sisters-in-law, Pat Ackley of Fredericksburg, IA, Judy Steere of Greene, IA, brother-in-law, Ray (Sue) Pratt of San Antonio, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mona Ackley; her siblings, Harold Ackley and Pennie (Eldon) Rethamel.