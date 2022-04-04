Wanda Mae Sterba, 89

Wanda Mae Sterba, age 89, of Cedar Falls, and formerly of Plainfield, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, from Renal Failure.

Wanda was born on July 30, 1932, at her parent’s farm in rural Fredericksburg, the daughter of Carl and Florence (Graepp) Mack. Wanda was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She attended school in Frederika, graduating in 1950 from the Frederika High School. On September 30, 1951, Wanda was united in marriage to Joseph “Joe” Sterba at St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika. The couple made their home on the Sterba family farm in Fredericksburg, where Wanda worked beside Joe on the farm and babysat for area families, was a CNA as a teenager and worked as a greeter for 15 years at the Waverly Walmart, retiring in 2005. Joe and Wanda later moved to Shell Rock and Joe died on May 8, 2017.

In her spare time Wanda enjoyed traveling extensively to different continents overseas with Joe. Wanda also enjoyed gardening, square dancing, camping, snowmobiling, playing card (especially 500), and loved her trips to the Casino.

Wanda is survived by her three sons, James (Diane) Sterba of Sumner, Jerry Sterba of Forrest City, Richard Sterba of Des Moines; one daughter, Pamela Folkerts of Waverly; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Bravener of Marion, Eleanor Wettengel of Cedar Falls; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Mack of Frederika. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Florence; her husband, Joe; and her brother, Merle Mack.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at noon on Tuesday, April 5, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Following the service there will be a light luncheon at the funeral home and then burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg. Memorials may be directed to Davita Cedar Valley Dialysis Center or American Cancer Society. Online condolences for Wanda’s family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187