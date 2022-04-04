Ronald Sievers, 77

Ronald Sievers age 77 of Sumner, IA died Friday, April 1, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, IA.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with Rev. Al Polito celebrating the service.



Friends may greet the family an hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.



Ron was born on Oct. 20, 1944, to Herbert and Hilda (Meier) Sievers in Waverly and he grew up with his two sisters and one brother on his parents’ farm near Frederika. He was baptized on May 12, 1944 and confirmed on May 22, 1959.



He received his education first in Frederika, and when the high school there closed, he completed his studies at Tripoli High School, where he was a member of the Class of 1963.



Ron entered the Army on May 31, 1963 and served his country for three years as an infantryman. He was an expert rifleman, and his Army career included a tour in Germany.



After receiving his honorable discharge in May 1966, he returned to Iowa, where he both farmed and worked several jobs. On November 30, 1968 he married Pamela Drape, to this union four children were born, Sandy, Joe, Kristy and Retha. The couple later divorced.



Ron's children had a father who was a magician when it came to card tricks and they fondly remember the card games like canasta, rummy and 500 they played with him. And they loved going on three-wheeler rides and playing games of checkers with their dad. He was a laid-back father, but Ron loved his children and 10 grandchildren with all his heart.



He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing and searching for wild mushrooms and asparagus, and he also was the kind of guy who lived off the land. He had a garden and canned much of his harvest to use year round. And Ron loved to cook, too, especially in his latter years.



Ron lived a simple yet productive life, and he will be missed by those who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his four children, Sandy (Mike) Shonka of Nora Springs, Joe Sievers of Plainfield, Kristy (Josh) Knutson of Humeston, and Retha (Mike) Praska of Alta Vista; 10 grandchildren; one brother, Harry (Linda Sievers) of Redmond, Washington; two sisters, Jana (Richard) Bauer of Keokuk and Mary (Mike) Harms of Frederika; and special family, Everett (Sharon) Funk.



He was preceded in death by his parents.