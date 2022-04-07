Sherri Marie Maxey, 56

Sherri Marie Maxey age 56 of Nashua, IA, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.



A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua with Rev. Matt Howlett presiding. For those unable to attend in person please join the family via Facebook Live on the Hugeback - Johnson Funeral Home's Facebook page.



Friends may greet the family from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.



Sherri was born on Sept. 26, 1965, to Larry and Karen (Mahlstedt) Good in Charles City, and she grew up just outside of Nashua with her three siblings. She received her education at Nashua schools, and she was a clarinet player in the band and a cheerleader for the Bulldogs at Nashua High School, where she was a member of the Class of 1984.



She had many life adventures after leaving high school, and she lived in many places — including Arkansas, Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa — and for many years, she worked as a professional cleaner in both homes and businesses. Sherri worked with her good friend Sarah, and they called themselves the “Bob and Tim Show,” and Sherri would always have a good laugh when her friends and family would find out “Bob” was actually a woman named Sarah!



Sherri had two children, Nicholas and Kayla, and she opened her heart to everyone — her siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends. For the past 17 years, her special friend was Rick Olson, and they loved to travel together as Rick drove his Harley and Sherri sat on the back — loving every minute of life on the road.



She was spunky, and yes, she was the wild child — just ask the 6-foot-4 guy she dropped to the floor after he made an inappropriate comment to her! Sherri loved delivering one-liners, and her supply of “dad jokes” was unlimited.



Sherri was an animal lover. She loved riding horses, and over the years, she had pets ranging from snakes to dogs to skunks (yes, she really did have skunks!) to others, and late in life, one of her best friends was Tux, the “Heinz 57” dog who knew he had found a keeper in Sherri.



Her family and friends will tell you that when it came to Sherri, one had to always expect the unexpected, but life was a grand adventure to her. One of the last things she told her family and friends was “don’t you cry,” but it was too late, for they know that life without this woman for a zest for life and adventure just won’t be the same.



Sherri is survived by her parents, Larry & Karen Good of Rogers, Arkansas; her special friend, Rick Olson of Nashua; her son, Nicholas (Kim) Pilgram of Centerton, Arkansas; her daughter, Kayla (Ray) Moore of Pea Ridge, Arkansas; several grandchildren; two sisters, Audrey (Richard) Drewelow of New Hampton, and Amy Good of Rogers, Arkansas; her nephews, Paul Mennenga of Clarksville, and R.J. Drewelow of New Hampton; her nieces, Traci (Chris) Diel of New Hampton, Rebecca (Brent Foster) Mennenga of Greene, and Rachel Mennenga of New Hampton.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Scott Mahlstedt; her grandparents; and her nephew, Dustin Ruth.