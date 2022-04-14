Bob Hackman, 85

Bob Hackman, age 85, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Muse Norris Hospice Impatient Unit in Mason City.

A funeral service was held on March 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home in Mason City with the Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating.

Visitation was an hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be directed to the Harvest Food Bank or to Disabled Veterans. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Bob was born on Sept. 6, 1936, in St. Lucas, to Anton and Anna (Reicks) Hackman, the youngest of 12 children. He graduated from New Hampton High School and entered the U.S. Marine Corps and later attended Upper Iowa University.

In his leisure time, Bob enjoyed watching all sports and reading. Before cancer struck, he loved going to coffee with friends and the casino times. Bob was also employed at Major Erickson for 25 years.

Bob is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Molly (Jason) Woods and their children, Madeline, and Reilly; daughter Katie (Tom) Meyer and their children, Isaac, Olivia and Griffin; son Brian (Tammy) Millard and their son, Brandon (Molly) and their children, Marin and Britta; and daughter Becky Cross and her children, Garrett and Kennedy; one sister, Lorraine Wilhems and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Mrs. Steve (Ann) Clausen; and six sisters and four brothers.