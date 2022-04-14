Ronald Lee Fish, 68

Ronald Lee Fish, age 68 of Nashua, died Sunday morning, April 10, 2022, at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City, of a heart attack.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Plainfield, with Rev. Dennis Bachman officiating.

Interment will be held at Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield, with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the church service on Friday.

Ron was born July 29, 1953, to Leo and Evelyn (Kingery) Fish in Charles City. He was the fourth child of nine. Ronald graduated from Plainfield High School in 1971 and attended Yale University, playing football and baseball.

He received his degree in accounting from Upper Iowa and spent much of his career at Sara Lee Bakery in New Hampton. Ron is well known for his math skills and especially enjoyed tax season when he assisted many friends and family.

On Aug. 25, 1973, Ron married his high school sweetheart Susan Joy Shepard. To this union, three children were born. Ron and Sue were married for 19 years before she passed away on June 20, 1993, from ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

Ron married Nancy Litterer Katcher on June 24, 1995, and they were married for 26 years. Ron was proud of his 13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Ron was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Plainfield, where he served as a Sunday School and Bible School teacher, treasurer, and member of the diaconate and trustee boards. Ron was devoted to his faith and passed that on to his family by his example.

Ron was also active in his community serving on the School Board and Booster Club. He enjoyed playing on competitive fast pitch and slow pitch softball teams as well as volleyball leagues. He had since taken his competitive spirit to the golf course where he enjoyed countless hours with friends and family. Supporting his children and grandchildren in their many activities was a priority that Ron cherished.

Ron and Nancy loved to travel with family and friends. There have been many memorable trips throughout the years including cabin adventures in Wisconsin and Illinois with children and grandchildren to celebrate milestone anniversaries. Ron was proud to have traveled to all 50 states.

Most of all Ron loved and cared for his family and helped many through difficult times. His selfless nature and sense of humor brought joy and comfort to many.

Ron is survived by his wife Nancy; six children, Tonya (Tim) Fish Schmidt, Michelle Fish, Adam Fish, Jason (Joanna) Katcher, Joshua Katcher, and Jennifer (Jeff) Katcher Jensen; 13 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Gehrig Schmidt, Breanna (Caleb) Katcher Maggart, Baylie, Braeden, and Brynne Katcher, Adrianna, Kora, Deni, and Isabelle Katcher, and Alexis, Jayce, and Trey Jensen; one great-granddaughter Vivian Maggart; sisters Jeannette Driscoll, Nancy (Dale) Swanstrom, Pam (Lee) Hartfiel, Martha (Dennis) Rego, Julie Fish, and Lisa Fish; in-laws Mary Jean (John) Kruse, Linda (Ted) Giannoni, Carole (Larry) Schilling, Wayne Litterer, Ron (Jan) Litterer, Dennis (Lisa) Litterer, and Dave (Barb) Litterer; and aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife Susan, parents, sister Kathy Frink, brother Stephen Fish; grandparents Byron and Leatha (Bisby) Fish and Vern and Mabel (Smith) Kingery, Maude Kingery; In-laws Claud and Marian (Peterson) Shepard and Elmer and Majoyre (Crooks) Litterer.