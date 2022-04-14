Daniel 'Dan' Jay Ovel, 66

Daniel “Dan” Jay Ovel, age 66 of New Hampton, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Dan was born Nov. 2, 1955, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Walter and Pauline (Theis) Ovel.

He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1975.

On June 4, 1988, Dan was united in marriage to the love of his life, Kim Cleveland, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton. They were blessed with twins, Jonathan and Kaylee.

Dan worked for Ovel Forest Products for 43 years. He helped build the family company until his retirement in 2018. He continued to work part-time at TriMark until his illness no longer allowed him to work.

Dan was generous with his time, talents and sense of humor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring tractors, the Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes. He loved spending time with his family, especially his new granddaughter, Elowyn.

He and Kim were very gracious in opening their beautiful home to family and friends over the years.

Dan will be greatly missed by his wife of nearly 34 years, Kim Ovel of New Hampton; son, Jonathan (Emily) Ovel of Waterloo and their daughter, Elowyn; daughter, Kaylee (Tyler Sharp) Ovel of Cedar Falls; mother, Pauline Ovel of New Hampton; sister, Nancy (Stan) Van Wyk of Marshalltown; brothers, Kevin (Mary Beth) Ovel of New Hampton and Jeff (Darce) Ovel of Decorah; brother-in-law, Mike (Susan) Cleveland of Magnolia, Texas; sister-in-law, Janet Ovel Hayes; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter; a brother, Randy; and his father and mother-in-law, Felton and Elaine Cleveland.