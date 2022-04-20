Tamara R. Meineke-Elliott, 52

Tamara, (Tammy) Meineke-Elliott, age 52, of Charles City, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Floyd County Memorial Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Comet Bowl where friends can gather and share memories. A memorial service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Charles City with a luncheon to follow.

Tammy was born on September 12, 1969, the only child of Don and Dorothy (Knapp) Meineke.

Tammy graduated from Charles City High School in 1987. In high school she was active in band and choir. After high school, Tammy attended Hamilton Business College in Mason City and graduated in 1989 with a two-year degree.

Employment after college graduation was immediate, starting as a secretary and dental assistant at Dr. Greig Grimm’s office in Charles City. There is where she met dentist, Dr. Barb Boeding. Tammy accompanied Dr. Barb to her private practice in New Hampton in 1992 as a Clinical Coordinator where she dedicated the rest of her working days.

As a youngster growing up, Tammy was actively involved with Messiah Lutheran Church, Girl Scouts and loved to roller skate at the YMCA on Saturday nights. She looked forward to steak and homemade fries with her parents on Sundays and enjoyed their fishing trips to Minnesota. In her later teens, Tammy worked at the Video Mart on main street in Charles City and babysat on weekends to earn some cash to put gas in the “Bumble Bee” (yellow Ford Escort) and go cruisin’ with her friends.

Tammy had her eye on the love of her life, Randy Elliott, for quite some time before he realized love was staring him in the face. Tammy and Randy were united in Christian marriage on October 8, 1992, at Messiah Lutheran Church, living happily ever after. Together they enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling and spending time with family.

Tammy is survived by her mother, Dorothy; her husband Randy and his two children, Justin and Callie.

She was preceded in death her father, Donald in 1995; Grandparents Hank and Alice Meineke and Eunice Meighan.