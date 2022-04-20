Obituaries 22 April 2022

Tamara R. Meineke-Elliott, 52

New Hampton Tribune and Nashua Reporter - Staff Photo -

 Tamara, (Tammy) Meineke-Elliott, age 52, of Charles City, passed away  Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Floyd County Memorial Hospital. 

 A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022,  at the Comet Bowl where friends can gather and share memories. A memorial  service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Messiah Lutheran  Church in Charles City with a luncheon to follow.  

 Tammy was born on September 12, 1969, the only child of Don and Dorothy  (Knapp) Meineke.  

 Tammy graduated from Charles City High School in 1987. In high school she  was active in band and choir. After high school, Tammy attended Hamilton  Business College in Mason City and graduated in 1989 with a two-year degree. 

 Employment after college graduation was immediate, starting as a secretary  and dental assistant at Dr. Greig Grimm’s office in Charles City. There is where  she met dentist, Dr. Barb Boeding. Tammy accompanied Dr. Barb to her  private practice in New Hampton in 1992 as a Clinical Coordinator where she  dedicated the rest of her working days. 

 As a youngster growing up, Tammy was actively involved with Messiah  Lutheran Church, Girl Scouts and loved to roller skate at the YMCA on Saturday  nights. She looked forward to steak and homemade fries with her parents on  Sundays and enjoyed their fishing trips to Minnesota. In her later teens,  Tammy worked at the Video Mart on main street in Charles City and babysat  on weekends to earn some cash to put gas in the “Bumble Bee” (yellow Ford  Escort) and go cruisin’ with her friends. 

 Tammy had her eye on the love of her life, Randy Elliott, for quite some time  before he realized love was staring him in the face. Tammy and Randy were  united in Christian marriage on October 8, 1992, at Messiah Lutheran Church,  living happily ever after. Together they enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling and  spending time with family. 

 Tammy is survived by her mother, Dorothy; her husband Randy and his two  children, Justin and Callie.  

 She was preceded in death her father, Donald in 1995; Grandparents Hank  and Alice Meineke and Eunice Meighan.

Thank you for reading!

To read the full version of all available articles, you must be a subscriber to the New Hampton Tribune's website. To become a subscriber, please click here to be taken to our subscription page. If you already are a subscriber, please click here to login to the site and continue reading. Thank you.

Sign up for News Alerts

Subscribe to news updates