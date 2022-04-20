Phyllis J. Pitz, 89

Phyllis J. Pitz, age 89, of Cresco, Iowa, died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 surrounded by her family at Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco, IA.

Visitation will be held at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home Cresco on Monday, April 18, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with rosary recited at 3:00 p.m. and parish scripture wake service to follow. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Phyllis June Marvin was born at home in W Lincoln Township, Mitchell County, Iowa on May 31, 1932, daughter of Walter and Pearl (Emery) Marvin. She attended rural county school and went to public school until 11th grade. On February 1, 1951, Phyllis married Dennis Pitz at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia, IA. Phyllis enjoyed the simple things in life; making cookies, crafting, and dinners with her whole family in attendance. She also cherished the companionship of her dog, Daisy.

She is survived by her son Merle (Patricia) Pitz of Elma, IA; daughter Ronda (Gordon) Tufte of Dumont, IA; daughter-in-law Julie Pitz of Decorah, IA; grandchildren David (Kristen) Pitz of Ionia, Jennifer (Troy) Smith of Elma, Matthew (Tiffany) Tufte of Dumont, Duston (Ashley) Tufte of Aredale, IA, Ryan Pitz of Cedar Falls, IA, Daniel Pitz of Ridgeway, IA, Brandon (Megan) Pitz of Cresco, Miranda Pitz of Maryland, Mandy (Jason) Rusert of Winona, MN, Molly (Ryan) Anderson of Fountain City, WI, and Robby Tufte of Fountain City; great grandchildren Desirae, Hayley, Ashton, Lux, Tatum, Brennen, Layton, Finnely, Harper, Wyatt, Lincoln, Alexis, Nova, Morgan, Tristan, Zander, Keegan, Izzy, and Lucas.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dennis, son Roger, great granddaughter Zoey, 5 brothers Lester, Dale, Robert, Leslie, and Keith, and 4 sisters Rosella, Lucille, Merle, and Dorothy.