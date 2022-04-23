Donald Eugene Ackerson, 86

Donald Eugene Ackerson, age 86 of Nashua, IA died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Cedar Vale Assisted Living in Nashua.



A Memorial Service was held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua with Rev. Sarah Namukose officiating. Those unable to attend in person were able to join the family on Facebook Live on the Hugeback - Johnson Funeral Homes Facebook page.



Honorary pallbearers were Kenneth Ard II, Jason Rosol, Matthew Ackerson, Kevin Ackerson, Mickey Rosol, and Ander Rosol.



Friends greeted the family an hour prior to the Memorial Service at the funeral home on Wednesday.



Donald Eugene Ackerson was born September 8th, 1935 in Finchford Iowa. He married the love of his life Virginia (Fisher) February 14, 1958. He was a loving father of 4 children. Koreen, Kristine, Kirk and Kent.



Don worked at Logan Construction in Charles City. He then went to the Oliver factory and finished his career as a CNC operator at Hydrotile.



Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, including coon hunting, basketball, and spending time with his family. He looked forward to March Madness every year. In his younger years, he and Ginny would go dancing. They would take their children camping and fishing for their vacations. Leaving the children back in the tent while they spent the day on the boat. He enjoyed watching the grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sporting events and concerts.



Don, will be truly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and friends.



Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ginny Ackerson of Nashua, IA; three children, Koreen (Ken) Ard of Browns Mills, NJ, Kristine (Steve) Rosol of Waverly, IA, Kent (Sonya) Ackerson of Nashua, IA; ten grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren; one brother, Marvin Ackerson of Bassett, IA.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kirk Ackerson; one brother, Kenneth Ackerson; sister-in-law, Lorilee Ackerson.