Mary Lenore (Fitzgerald) Gogg, 97

Mary Lenore (Fitzgerald) Gogg of Charles City, Iowa passed away peacefully at her home – surrounded by her loving family – on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the age of 97 years and 8 months.

A funeral Mass was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Tom Heathershaw officiating. Burial was at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Nashua. A continued celebration of Mary’s life and time of fellowship began at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Elks Lodge in Charles City.

Visitation was at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 with a Rosary being prayed at 4:30 p.m. Visitationl continued one hour before the funeral Mass at the church on Tuesday.

Mary, the daughter of Paul and Elizabeth (Gaffney) Fitzgerald, was born August 17, 1924 at the family home in Rockwell, Iowa. In her younger years, Mary was often considered a bit of a ‘tom boy’, participating in baseball (not softball) and did not hesitate to strap on a pair of boxing gloves with any boy who dared to make the challenge. Mary attended school in Rockwell, where she graduated as Salutatorian in 1942. Following graduation, the family moved to Mason City, Iowa, where they eventually moved into the home built by her father. Mary went on to attend Hamilton School of Business in Mason City, where she graduated with a degree in Business Practices in 1944.

Following graduation, Mary worked for Standard Oil Company as a bookkeeper and account manager in Mason City from 1944 to 1955. During that time, she met Robert ‘Bob’ Gogg on a blind date. On April 23, 1955, Mary and Bob were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mason City. In 1959, they moved into the Gogg home located on Cedar Street in Nashua, Iowa, which was built by Mary’s father-in-law, where they raised their family of five. During the family’s growing years, Mary and Bob made it a point to never miss one of their kids sporting events. They enjoyed shared time on the golf course with family and friends. Bob died at the family home unexpectedly on December 4, 1984.

Mary was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom for her family until 1971, at which time she began working at the Nashua Elementary School as the “ticket punch lady” and as part of the kitchen staff. She then went on to become the Secretary to the Superintendent of Schools in Nashua. She was an extremely accomplished and proud working woman. Mary retired from the school system in 1993.

In 2000, Mary sold the family home and moved to Charles City with her beloved son, Dennis. She loved to golf with her ladies group, often traveling to other towns to participate in tournaments, and scored a Hole-in-One at the age of 80. She also enjoyed watching many sports, but baseball was her favorite. She always cheered on the Cubbies, especially during their World Series win.

Mary adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she loved to spend time with—often sharing and reliving the many amazing stories of her life and times. She was blessed with many friends throughout her life and touched the lives of everyone she met in a way that left us all a little bit better for knowing her.

She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Elizabeth Fitzgerald; husband Bob Gogg; son Larry Gogg; brother Eddie Fitzgerald, and granddaughter Betsy Kiene. Mary’s memory will be cherished by son Tom Gogg, Del Mar, California; daughter Kathy (Matt) Kiene, Fresno, California; son Dennis Gogg, Charles City, Iowa; son Rich (Laura) Gogg, Pella, Iowa; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.