Donna M. Burgart, 56

Donna M. Burgart, age 56, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.



A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Holy Family Church in New Hampton with Father Brian Dellaert celebrating the mass. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.



Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton with a 3:30 PM Scriptural Wake Service. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Wednesday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.



Donna Marie was born July 3, 1965, the daughter of Donald and Cecelia (Barth) Doyle in Dubuque, IA. She attended and graduated from Waukon High School. As a young adult, Donna enjoyed supporting and listening to her brothers’ band play at various venues. While she was bartending at Freeport, Donna crossed paths with a gentlemen who turned out to be the love of her life. On October 15, 1993, Donna was united in marriage to John Burgart at St. Benedicts Catholic Church in Decorah. The couple began their family in Decorah where Brenna was born. Together Donna and John moved their family to New Hampton in 1996 and welcomed Eric, Kevin and Jaidan. Donna enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom while her children were little. As they entered school, Donna was employed primarily in agricultural related fields. Most recently, Donna was employed at Five Star Coop in Lawler.



When not working, Donna enjoyed yard work, gardening and her flower beds. Her favorite past-times were creating holiday light displays, spending time with her children and traveling.



Donna will be deeply missed by her husband, John of New Hampton; her children, Brenna of Dubuque, Eric of New Hampton, Kevin of Tripoli, Jaidan of Sumner; her siblings, Brian (Bonnie) Doyle of Montana, and Chris (Kathy) Doyle of Cedar Falls; her best friend, Elaine Willis; along with numerous aunts, uncles and extended family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Cecelia and her brothers, Mike and Scott.