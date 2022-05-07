Vernon Robert Wikner, 95

Vernon Robert Wikner, age 95 of New Hampton, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with the Rev. Kevin Frey presiding.

Interment followed the service at the New Hampton City Cemetery.

Friends greeted the family an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Vernon Robert Wikner was born June 6, 1926, to Ralph and Elsie Peterson Wikner in Jasper, Minnesota.

The family bought a farm south of Tripoli in 1935. Vern was confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church and attended school in Tripoli, graduating in 1943.

On Sept. 15, 1946, he married Bernita (Bea) Brase at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, where they continued to farm. In 1964 they moved to Denver and two years later moved to New Hampton.

Vern worked for Production Credit Association from 1963 to 1983 and then Wagner Welding and ZIP’S Truck Equipment. In 1992, after heart surgery, he retired.

Vern had a number of hobbies, including woodworking, making their own furniture and furniture for grandchildren, trips with friends and fishing with Harlan and Betty Pose in Lake City, Minnesota. In recent years he enjoyed fishing at Alexandria Minnesota, traveling on bus trips, attending basketball, football, baseball, and softball games, golf, cards, and being with friends, children, and their families. His love for the farm was a very important part of his life.

On Sept. 15, 2006, Vern and Bea were married 60 years. Bea passed away on June 4, 2007.

Vern was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton and First Baptist Church in Charles City.

Left to cherish his life are his children, Joel (Diane) Wikner of Denver, Clark (Kris) Wikner of McGregor, and Jane (Duane) Ungs Lansing; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeremy) Happel, Sheila (Travis) Eagle, Dan Wikner, Neal (Stephanie) Wikner, Ben Wikner, Angela (Jason) Morgan and Andrew (Haley) Ungs; great-grandchildren, Kain Eagle, Edward and William Wikner, Emme and Tyce Wikner, Macy and Asher Morgan, and Noah and Kinsley Ungs; brother, Mark (Sydney) Wikner of Cedar Falls; sister, Marianne Phelphs of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, sister-in-laws, Ann Wikner of Orlando, Florida, and Genevieve Wikner of Johnston; Bea’s brother, Lavern (Jeannette) Brase, of Waverly; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a very dear friend Dolores Markle and family of Charles City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Brad Wikner; his wife, Bea; brothers, John, Ralph, and Ivan, sisters, Gladys and Helen (Charles) Sneller; and sister-in-law Bernice (Elmer) Clausing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for future designation.