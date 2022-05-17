Sharon Faber, 85

Sharon Fabor, age 85 of Bassett, went to see her heavenly Father on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Upon Sharon’s request, she will be cremated with a family Celebration of Life at a later date.

Sharon Lynn Kiel/Fabor was born on April 21, 1937, to Charles and Avis Kiel.

Sharon lived in Bassett most of her life, attending Bassett grade school and then graduating from Charles City in 1955.

Shortly after graduation she married Kenneth Cordes and was blessed with five children. They later divorced.

Sharon worked as a waitress at Club Iowa while attending Calmar College to become a legal secretary. She then started working at Sara Lee, where she met and in 1993 married the best thing that ever happened to her, Merle Fabor.

Sharon retired from Sara Lee after 30-plus years and together they enjoyed life, traveling, visiting every greenhouse and fabric shop possible and dining out.

Sharon was a wonderful mother who made sure her children had everything they needed even going without for herself. Sharon was extremely talented and made her girls Easter dresses for church, nightgowns for her daughter, and pajamas for the boys on Christmas among many halter tops, colorful shirts, dresses, skirts, and shorts.

Quilting became her hobby in later years, producing many gorgeous quilts that her family will cherish. Sharon was an amazing cook and when the Bassett siren went off at 6 you better be home for supper.

Sharon loved gardening and her yard bloomed each season with beauty. She could identify birds by sight and by song. She is now enjoying God’s beautiful kingdom.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 38 years, Merle Fabor; daughters, Connie Schoenfeldt (friend Dan), Kathy (Keith) Martin and Laura (David) Huffman; step-daughter, Erin (Jay) Schaubach; sons, Tim (Caroline) Cordes, and Kendall (Cyndi) Cordes, step-sons Kerry (Nancy) Fabor, John (Pam) Fabor, Ron (Paula) Fabor and Randy (Cindy) Fabor; sister, Marlys Kiel; 15 grandchildren and 36 1/2 great-grand-children; and many nieces and nephews.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Avis Kiel, son-in-law Wayne Schoenfeldt, and stepson Kevin Fabor.

Death leaves an ache no one can heal.

Love leaves memories no one can steal!