Terry L. Petain, 60

Terry L. Pietan, age 60 of New Hampton, died on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at C.V. Hospice in Waterloo after a long illness.

Services will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in New Hampton on Saturday June 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be at a later date.

Terry was born in Duluth, Minnesota, on Nov. 18, 1961.

He grew up in New Hampton and graduated from New Hampton High School before attending college classes at Ellsworth, Hawkeye and Northeast Iowa Community College.

He started his restaurant work while in school and continued it until he became disabled. He worked many years at HyVee in Waterloo.

He is survived by his sons, Travis and Justin; parents, Larry and Verna Pietan; sister Atonia Gallaway (Mark); niece, Sarah; and nephew, Matthew (Samantha).

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his two infant nieces and his dog of many years, Someday.

