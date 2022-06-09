Sophia Lockey, 81

Sophia Lockey age 85 of Nashua, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel with the Rev. Drew McHolm officiating.

Friends greeted the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Interment was held in Greenwood Cemetery, Nashua with Kevin Lockey, Robert Lockey, Jason Lockey, Kyle Lockey, and Russell Jacobsen serving as pallbearers.

Online condolences for the Lockey family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Sophia Ann Lockey was born Sept. 8, 1936, in Fredericksburg, the daughter of George and Doris (Kellner) Lockey. The Lockey family moved to Nashua in 1940 when Sophia was 4. She attended school in Nashua and graduated from Nashua High School as Valedictorian in 1955.

She entered the workforce out of high school and began working for Lutheran Mutual which is now Cuna Mutual in Waverly. Sophia spent her entire career working for the company in their underwriting department. She spent over 45 years working for Cuna before retiring.

In retirement, Sophia was an avid reader and spent many hours a week with her nose in a book. Sophia loved to give Evelyn “a little hell” as often as she could, and had a fun, spunky personality that could get along with about everyone.

She loved to travel north every summer and would switch between northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin on those summer trips. Whenever there was a local bus trip Sophia always signed up for fun and adventure never caring where they were going she looked forward to the adventure. Every month Sophia and Evelyn would take the bus to Northwood for some fun at the casino.

The family was important to Sophia and she and Evelyn loved taking care of their nieces and nephews. Many weekends they would be dropped off for a weekend of fun with their favorite aunts.

Sophia was a lifetime member of the Little Brown Church in Nashua and spent years serving as the secretary for the Little Brown Church women’s fellowship committee.

Sophia is survived by her sister, Evelyn Lockey of Nashua; two nephews, Kevin (Donna) Lockey of Northwood, and Robert (Carolyn) Lockey of New Hartford; and several great-nieces and grand-nephews, including, Jason Lockey of Joice, Kyle (Brittany) Lockey of Northwood, and Russell (Mahala) Jacobsen of St. Paul, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Doris Lockey-Dean; step-father, Lewis Dean; sister, Wanda Lockey; brother, Wayne Lockey; sister-in-law, Mary Lockey; and nieces and nephews, Georgette Jacobsen, Jon Lockey, Angela Duren and Bruce Lockey.