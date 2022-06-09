Diane Kay Suhr, 73

Diane Kay Suhr, age 73, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Diane was born and raised on the family farm in Tripoli. She went to country school and then Tripoli High School. After graduation she moved to Waverly. In April of 68 she went to a dance in Janesville with some friends. Henry saw her from across the room and asked her to dance. They danced for more than 53 years.

They were married in November 1968. Diane instantly became a stepmom to Sherri and Debbie. They started their new life in New Hampton and welcomed their new baby Stacy in May of 1970. She first became a “grandma at 34.” In ’86 they moved to Vegas. She worked several years at the Hilton and The Mirage. She retired early due to health issues. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, shopping, raising dogs, and traveling to Iowa for vacations.

In February 2022, she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. She was courageous, strong, and grateful till the end of her life. She will be forever in our hearts and is truly an angel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Gertrude Watts; nephew, Mike Zell; sister, Lois Woodman; and great-grand twins Jonathan and Ember Suhr.

Diane is survived by her spouse, Henry Suhr; daughters Sherri Suhr, Debbie Cortez, and Stacy (Kyle) Miller; grandkids, Alex (Cece), Suhr, Ricky Cortez, Cinto (Krystyle) Barrientes, and Dakota Miller; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jace, Benny, Aile, Alexa, Connor, Nico, Sophia and new baby coming in July (Carmina; sister, Karen Stow; and numerous extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye with the Rev. Ron Roberts officiating.

Interment will follow at Hawkeye Cemetery.

Visitation will precede services at the church on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Dewey Animal Shelter, 5375 S Procyon St Suite 108, Las Vegas, NV 89118 or an animal charity of your choice.