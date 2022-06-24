Margaret A. Randak, 79

Margaret A. Randak, age 79 of Elma, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Evans Memorial Home in Cresco.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Lourdes, IA with Father Jerry Kopacek celebrating the mass. Burial will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma, IA with a 3:30 PM Scriptural Wake Service. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Monday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Margaret Ann was born November 28, 1942 in New Hampton, the daughter of John William and Agnes Magdalene (Croatt) O’Donnell. She received her education at St. Williams Catholic Grade School and High School in Alta Vista. After graduating, she worked as a nurse’s aide at Mayo Health System in Rochester, MN. On December 26, 1963, Margaret was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” A. Randak at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Schley, IA. The couple made their home on the Randak home farm in rural Elma, where they welcomed their three children, Jeffrey, Christopher and JoAnn. Margaret and Bob worked side-by-side farming throughout their married life until their retirement in 2005. It was said that Margaret could outwork and out talk any man and could be seen hauling countless loads of grain to town. In her free time, Margaret enjoyed walking and visiting with her family and friends. There were numerous farm cats that caught her heart and could be found watching her mow lawn. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and an active member of the Rosary Society. She looked forward to volunteering during Steeple Days and other church events. Margaret was also an active member of her community in several ways and one of them was as a first responder.

Those left to cherish Margaret’s memory are her children, Jeffrey (Glenda) Randak of Cresco, IA and JoAnn Dean (Mike Fleischacker) of Cedar Rapids, IA; her grandchildren, Alexander (Laura) Dean of Coralville, IA and Andrew (Miranda Thomas) Dean of Cedar Rapids, IA; four step grandchildren, Brittany (Jason) Frommelt of Farley, IA, Cameron Smith of Waukon, IA, Kourtney (Justin) Ryan of Cresco, IA and Marah (Jake) Tyrrell of Wasilla, AK; four step great-grandchildren, Carter, Brady, Avery and Lyla; her siblings, Florence Reicks, and Jim O’Donnell, both of Elma, IA and Mary O’Donnell of Minnesota as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; her son, Christopher; siblings, Catherine (Francis) Dietrich, Irma (Bill) Lusson; brother-in-law, Cyril Reicks and sister-in-law, Charlotte O’Donnell.