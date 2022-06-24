Germaine A. Klotz, 77

Germaine A. Klotz, age 77, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton, IA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, IA with Father Brian Dellaert celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Germaine Alice was born November 12, 1944, the daughter of William and Cecilia (Kurash) Manderfield in New Hampton. She attended and graduated from New Hampton High School. After completing her education, Germaine met her future husband Roland Klotz through her brother Joseph. They married at Sacred Heart in Reilly Ridge in June 1965.They lived and farmed in Denver, Iowa and welcomed their daughter Diana. The family eventually moved back to the area and settled into a farm outside Fredericksburg. They eventually divorced and Germaine moved to New Hampton. She was a CNA for several years at what is now New Hampton Nursing and Rehab.

Germaine enjoyed the simple things in life and took time to enjoy the beauty of nature. She found comfort and hope in her faith. She laughed easily and had a child-like joy. All those in her family circle meant the world to her and she loved them all. Germaine was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a young woman. There were parts of her life in which she thrived and lived a fulfilling life. There were also parts of her life in which she struggled with her disease. In honor of Germaine, her family would like to ask others to show compassion and caring when encountering someone with mental illness or a disease that creates hardship.

Those left to cherish Germaine’s memory are her daughter, Diana (Steve) Poncelet of Sarasota, FL; her grandchildren, Dallas of Bradenton, FL and Julia of Sarasota, FL; her sister-in-law, Virginia Manderfield of St. Lucas, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Joseph and Devere Manderfield and one sister, Beverly (Clarence) Haugen.