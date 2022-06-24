Robert 'Bob' Ross, 85

Robert "Bob" Ross, age 85 of Fredericksburg, IA, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.



The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, IA with Rev. Ronnie Koch presiding. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg, IA with Holly Bousselot, Kory Ross, Kayla Wesdorf, Kari Borchert, Tyler Henn, Brady Henn, Preston Ross, and Lauren Ross serving as pallbearers.



Friends may greet the family from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg, IA. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Online condolences for the Ross family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com



Bob’s life began on Oct. 22, 1936, when his parents, Hans and Elsie (Griesert) Ross welcomed their second of five children to the world in Fredericksburg. Bob grew up on a farm near Fredericksburg, helped his parents on the farm where he learned the value of a great work ethic and attended country school before going to Fredericksburg High School, where he was a standout athlete in baseball and basketball and a member of the Class of 1954.



Major League Baseball scouts liked what they saw in Bob, a lefty pitcher, first baseman and outfielder who had a chance to play professional baseball after graduating, but he was a farmer at heart and decided to work the land and raise livestock.



He was smitten with a young bank employee named Pat Hucke; in fact, he would slowly walk by the bank when he was in town until he finally had the courage to ask her out, which proved to be a fortuitous decision. The couple began dating, fell in love, and were married on April 29, 1956.



Bob and Pat built a wonderful life together and welcomed three children — Gary, Jo, and Mark — who taught them the value of hard work, being disciplined with every task yet always still finding the time to go to their school and athletic events.



Bob worked hard on his farm — growing crops, working a dairy operation in his younger years, and working with beef cattle, hogs and chickens at various times — and he also worked at the Fredericksburg Produce, Specialty Wire and, after “retiring” from the farm, for Kleiss Farms as a part-time farm hand into his 80s.



But he always made time for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The Ross kids remember well their trips to the old Met Stadium to watch the Minnesota Twins and going fishing with Dad.



Bob loved to snowmobile, play cards and attend his children’s and grandchildren’s events. He was a big fan of both the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also gave back to his community and church. Bob was the president of the Fredericksburg School Board for a number of years, served on the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Council, and was a member of the Driftrunners, a local snowmobile club.



His heart, though, belonged to his family and the land he farmed. He loved having the grandchildren visit him on the farm and taking them on tractor rides, and his smile lit up the room when he was with his great-grandchildren.



Bob touched the lives of so many — including his wife of 66 years, his three children, his grandchildren, his “greats” and the rest of his family and friends — and he will be dearly missed by all those who knew him, but the memories he helped create will last a lifetime.



Bob is survived by his wife, Pat Ross of Fredericksburg, IA; two sons, Mark (Chandie) Ross of Bettendorf, IA, Gary (Diane) Ross of Urbandale, IA; one daughter, Jo (Greg) Henn of Nashua, IA; eight grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carl Ross of Charles City, IA, Harold (Sheryl) Ross of Fredericksburg, IA; one sister, Margaret (Art) Roberts of Dunkerton, IA.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother John (Leitha) Ross; one sister-in-law Ann Ross.