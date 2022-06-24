Daniel Joseph Angell, 65

Daniel Joseph Angell of Maple Grove Minnesota, formerly of New Hampton, Iowa died June 20, 2022.



The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Maple Grove, MN. If unable to attend please join the family on the church's YouTube page which can be found on their website sjtw.net.

Interment will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in New Hampton, IA. Local arrangements are entrusted with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory of New Hampton.

641-394-4334.



Daniel Joseph Angell was born on July 29, 1954, in Osage, Iowa to Glen and Helen Angell.



Dan graduated from New Hampton Community High School in New Hampton, Iowa in 1972. Dan continued his education at Ellsworth Community College, Des Moines Area Community College, and finished his BA at Mankato State College with a major in business and a minor in marketing.



Upon finishing college, Dan began a career as a management trainee for JC Penney. During his career with JC Penney, he lived in Fargo, ND, Bismarck, ND and Maple Grove, MN. In 1996, he went to work for Community Credit which merged with Wells Fargo. He retired from Wells Fargo in 2021 after 25 years of service.



Dan had a beautiful singing voice and loved to sing. One could always tell where Dan was as he most always was either whistling or humming to himself. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. He sang in the choir, cantered, and for several years worked with the senior high youth in prepping them for confirmation in addition to working with engaged couples to prep them for marriage. While living in Maple Grove, Dan developed a love for gardening and his lush yard showed the fruits of his labors. While employed with Wells Fargo his passion was volunteering for Special Olympics and other organizations which Wells Fargo sponsored.



Dan always enjoyed his four grandchildren. In watching him interact with the grandkids, his sense of humor shone through and that sense of humor is one thing each of his grandkids have and are continuing to develop. He always shared his wisdom with the grands about nature and things that he was passionate about.



In addition to all of his other talents, he developed a love of hiking and photography. Dan loved to travel. He had a special eye for being able to capture God’s gifts in sunrises, sunsets, rock formations and beautiful foliage.



Dan is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jane, of Andover, MN and his two children Victoria (Joshua) Thompson of Otsego, MN and Jon (Andrea) Angell of Otsego, MN; four grandchildren Hannah Thompson, Makayla Angell, Connor Angell and Landon Angell. He is also survived by his mother Helen Angell, brothers and sisters Valerie Folkers, Timothy (Marsha) Angell, Steven (Laurie) Angell, John (Pamela) Angell, Kenneth (Ileana) Angell, Elizabeth (Leon) Geerts and Christine (Matt) McManus and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Glen Angell, his grandparents, nephew Travis Folkers and brothers-in-law Patrick Folkers and Grant Wheeler.