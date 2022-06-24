Vivian Elizabeth Wenthe, 94

Vivian Elizabeth Wenthe age 94 of Fredericksburg, IA, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at Whispering Willows Community in Fredericksburg, IA.



The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, IA with Rev. Ronnie Koch presiding. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg, IA with Paul Tessmer - Tuck, Cory Wenthe, Andrew Wenthe, Matthew Wenthe, Peter Tessmer, Rusty Bowers, Michael Bowers, and Adam Wenthe as Pallbearers.



Friends may greet the family from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg, IA. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.



Vivian was born in Fredericksburg, on September 19, 1927, the daughter of C. Earle “Jake” and Nina Mae (Linderman) Leach. Vivian attended Fredericksburg High School and graduated with the class of 1945. During high school she was a cheerleader, a band member, and played basketball. She was a horse lover from the day she was born, and her family always had a horse around to ride while she was growing up. Her Father, taught her to ride.



Vivian was married to Bernard Dale Wenthe on February 6, 1945, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, by Rev. Elmer Thode. To this union five children were born. She was a busy homemaker for several years before working outside the home at Meinerz Creamery in Fredericksburg in the packaging department. She transferred a couple years later to work in the office and was employed for 28 years. She retired from Meinerz/Beatrice in May of 1990. She said she retired for three reasons: first so she could see more of her large family. Second, so she would have time to attend all the coffees in town. Lastly, so she could “go gadding about” whenever and wherever she pleased, and gad she did in her red Ford Focus licensed “VW”.



Vivian was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s Lydia Circle (where she served as the first President), Idle-A-While Club, Stitch and Chatter Club, Meinerz Ex-Cons, and the 7-Couples Card Club. She was honored to serve as the Dairy Day Parade Grand Marshall in 2012. Vivian treasured her faith and said on more than one occasion she was baptized, confirmed, married, and will be buried through St. Paul’s. She made sure faith and a good work ethic were instilled in each of her children.



Vivian was preceded in death by: her parents C. Earle “Jake” (1960) and Nina (1988) Leach; Bernard’s parents, Chris (1972) and Blanche (1990) Wenthe; her husband of 55 years, Bernard Wenthe (2000); and her brother, Rollis Leach (2005) and his wife, Mae (2012).



Vivian is lovingly remembered by 70 blood relatives plus all her in-laws.



Her 5 children:

Diana and Daniel Suplita, Jr. of Fairmont, WV; Revs. Claudia and Fred Tessmer, of Deerwood, MN; Craig and Connie Wenthe of Fredericksburg, IA; Mark and Terry Wenthe of Altoona, IA; and Linda and Sam Rosewall of Des Moines, IA.



19 Grandchildren:

Kirk, Kimberly, Paul, Jennifer, Chrissa, Peter, Cory, Rusty, Kelly, Kasey, Andrew, Michael, Ann, Matthew, Gabrielle, Elizabeth, Adam, Renee, Daniel III.



42 Great Grandchildren:

Jordan, Dylan, Alexis, Jessica, Austin, Meredith, David, Devon, Skylar, Brandon, Kailey, Joevaunte, Blake, Caleb, Garrett, Channing, Madison, Ryan, Peytan, Morgan, Evan, Cody, Elisa, Brianna, Sonny, Emma, Simon, Hunter, Kendyl, Quinn, Powell, Chandler, Poppy, Tyler, Avah, Ashlyn, Calvin, Milania, Avery, Elliott, Vivian, and Gionni.



4 Great Great Grandchildren:

Anthony, Braxton, Lydia, and Maverick.



Memorials may be given to: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, OR to the Plum Creek Art Center, both in Fredericksburg.



The family thanks the staff and nurses of Whispering Willows and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care the past few years.

