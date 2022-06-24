Bernice A. Freidhof, 94

Berenice A. Freidhof, age 94 of Elma, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Colonial Manor in Elma.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Lourdes, with Father Jerry Kopacek celebrating the mass.

Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery following the funeral mass.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma with a 3:30 p.m. Rosary. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Wednesday.

Berenice Ann was born July 26, 1927, the daughter of William and Mae (Vorda) Nibaur.

She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School.

After completing her education, Berenice began working at Rath’s Meat Packing in Waterloo.

On Oct. 8, 1946, she was united in marriage to Fabian “Fay” Freidhof at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Lourdes. The couple welcomed their three children — Norbert, Alan and Colleen. Together, Berenice and Fay farmed near Lourdes until their retirement in the early 1980’s when they moved to the “North Acreage.”

Berenice enjoyed fishing, dancing, playing cards, gardening, traveling and feeding and watching birds. She was especially fond of her fur baby, Kiki.

Berenice was a member of Our lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, the Rosary Society.

Those left to cherish Berenice’s memories are her children, Norbert (Roxanne) Freidhof of Assaria, Kansas, Alan (Norma) Freidhof of West Union, and Colleen (Mike) Heying of Elma; her grandchildren, Matthew (Amy) Freidhof of Des Moines, Chris (Kara) Freidhof of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Daniel (Teresa) Freidhof of Salina, Kansas, Heather (Blake) Gamm of Fayette, Malissa (Scott) Mauricio of Cold Spring, Minnesota, Annette (Arlen) Kriener of Fort Atkinson, Scott Mikesh (Lisa Bos) of De Pere, Wisconsin, and Joshua (Melissa) Heying of Cresco; her 20 great-grandchildren, Aaron, Gwendolyn, Charles, Alex, Jarrett, Logan, Dominick, Autumn, MacKenzie, Isabella, Trent, Colten, Shyanne, Bradley, Marcus, Jordan, Mitchell, Josie, Landyn and Gavin; her brother, Roger (Marilee) Nibaur of Lourdes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Fay Freidhof.