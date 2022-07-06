Lois M. McAvoy, 92

Lois M. McAvoy, age 92 of Elma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Elma, with Father Jerry Kopacek celebrating the Mass.

Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Elma.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma with a 3:30 p.m. Rosary. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Friday.

Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Elma Emergency Services Building project.

Lois Marie was born on March 14, 1930, the daughter of John and Caroline (Glaser) Kolbet in New Hampton.

She attended school at St. Bernard’s Catholic High School.

On Oct. 24, 1953, Lois was united in marriage to John “Jack” McAvoy at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Alta Vista. The couple farmed and raised their eight children in the Elma area.

Lois worked at Colonial Manor for 26 years until her retirement in 2009. Lois enjoyed visiting with friends and playing cards. She and Jack danced many nights away. Her grandchildren loved taking home her fresh baked cookies and bread.

Those left to cherish Lois’s memory are her children, Frank (Pat) McAvoy of Suntan Valley, Arizona, Carolyn Cozzolino of Camanche, Joni (Joe) Palmersheim of Atkins, Mary (Don) Hildman of Britt, Karla Gardner of Mason City, Beth (Mitch) Zadow of Clear Lake, Mike McAvoy of Hawarden, and Jim (Joanne) McAvoy of Alta Vista; one sister, Lola Boss of Charles City; 20 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her husband, John McAvoy on Sept. 4, 2012; her brothers, Leonard, Laverne, Leo, Louis, and Linus; sister, Luella; and two grandchildren, Jay and Melissa.