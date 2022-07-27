Dr. David Hughes, 82

Dr. David Hughes passed away on July 6, 2022, at the age of 82, at his home in Albany, Oregon.

David was born in Elma, Iowa and grew up helping on the family farm, where he enjoyed gardening. He served in the Navy and lived on the submarine USS Grayback. He became a Peace Corps volunteer traveling to central and South America.

David married Marta Robelo in 1970. He worked in Aquaculture, working on Tilapia farms. He obtained his PhD and was Associate Professor working abroad. He taught at Mobile University in Nicaragua and Ava Maria College.

His children were impressed by his honesty, discipline and responsibility. He made people laugh and feel special.

David is survived by daughters; Sue-Yin Margareta Hughes and Saida Hughes; granddaughters, Lucita Hughes-Fahey and adopted children, Raquel Davila, Lucia Davila and Mercedes Medina Robelo; sister in law, Lucia Robelo; niece, Melissa Robelo Moncada; nephew, Javer Moncada; grandnephew and namesake, Felix David Moncada; and grandniece Adriana. He is also survived by his sisters; Peggy Nibaur and Donna Cashman. David enjoyed a deep relationship with girlfriend Rodella Walters of Iowa.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Marta Robelo Hughes, sister Ginny Bergen, brother Bill Hughes and parents George and Mary Clementine Hughes.

A rosary and memorial mass were held at 10 AM, July 20, 2022 in Albany, Oregon and burial was at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery on July 22, 2022.