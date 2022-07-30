Margaret Elaine Dralle, 67

Margaret Elaine Dralle was born March 22, 1955, in Nashua, the daughter of Harry and Margaret (Knight) Stough.

She was raised in Nashua, graduating high school in 1973.

Elaine always knew she wanted to be a nurse, but after a few weeks at North Iowa Area Community College, she chose to leave school to care for her grandmother, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

On Aug. 2, 1975, Elaine was united in marriage to Robert Lawrence “Bob” Dralle at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charles City. To this union two children, Angela and Rob, were born. The couple moved to Knoxville in 1976.

Elaine loved being a stay-at-home mom and also operating an in-home daycare for more than 14 years. She then returned to college and fulfilled her dream of becoming a registered nurse when she graduated from Indian Hills Community College in 1993.

Elaine worked at the Knoxville Hospital from 1993 to 1997, at which time she became Dr. Earl McKeever’s nurse at the Knoxville and Melcher clinics. She retired from her nursing career in March 2020, but she never stopped taking care of everyone and everything in need. Nursing truly was her passion, and she was an amazing caregiver to her patients, to her family and friends, and even to complete strangers.

Elaine’s other great passion was her grandchildren. She cherished her time with each of them and was the most dedicated and beloved Mimi for the last 15 years. Her whole world revolved around her grandkids, and her fiery spirit, sense of humor, and compassionate nature lives on in them. After being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015, she vowed to fight as long as possible, so she could spend every moment making precious memories with her kids and grandkids, and she did just that for seven courageous years.

Elaine transitioned peacefully to heaven in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston at the age of 67 years.

She was welcomed to heaven in a joyous celebration by Bob, and by her parents, grandparents and many other treasured relatives and dear friends.

Those left to cherish Elaine’s memory include her children, Angela Dralle of Clive and Rob (April) Dralle of Hartford; grandchildren, Caden and Cole Schoenfeld and Harry and Maggie Dralle; siblings, Greg, Barry, Arnold, Steve, Kevin, and Ken Stough and Theresa Monson; and many other family members and close friends.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Celebrate Church in Knoxville at 10:30 a.m.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Celebrate Church from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Knoxville Hospital & Clinics Foundation or to the American Cancer Society.

Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.