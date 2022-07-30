Eleanore A. Kilcoyne, 91

Eleanore A. Kilcoyne, age 91 of Clinton, passed away at the Alverno Health Care Facility on Monday, July 25, 2022.

A funeral mass takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

A visitation occurs 30 minutes prior from 10 a.m. until the funeral mass hour at the church.

Burial immediately follows at St. Irenaeus Cemetery.

Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.

Eleanore Ann Birmingham was born in Elma, the 12th of 13 children born to Martin and Elizabeth Falada Birmingham.

She attended Our Lady of Lourdes School in Lourdes and graduated from Mt. St. Claire Academy in Clinton. Eleanore was a member of the Sisters of Saint Francis for 21 years. As a sister, she taught in Iowa, Illinois, and California. She was grateful to the sisters who mentored her in her early teaching years. They instilled in her a lifelong love for teaching.

Eleanore received her degree from Loyola University of Los Angeles and did graduate studies in several universities in Illinois.

After 30 years of teaching, Eleanore worked at Elmhurst College Library until her retirement. She received an award from Illinois Library Association at her retirement.

Eleanore was married to James L. Kilcoyne of Chicago for 36 years. They completed the Lay Ministry Formation program and worked in parish ministry in Elmhurst and in Clinton. They were Associates of the Sisters. James died in 2007. Eleanore was honored to share the sisters’ home at the Canticle during the last years.

Eleanore is survived by one sister, Cyrilla Haugen; her Kilcoyne family, Christa Landon, Patty Kostka, Meg Barr, and Jim Kilcoyne; three grandchildren, Brigid Barr, Patrick Kilcoyne and Colleen Kilcoyne; two brothers-in-law, Charley and Joe Kilcoyne; and many nieces and nephews. She was devoted to her family always.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Martin and Elizabeth Falada Birmingham; husband, James L. Kilcoyne; four brothers, Martin, Patrick, Adrian and Alphonse Birmingham; and seven sistersm Sister Mary OSF, Mildred Sisul, Dorothy Frantzen, Mary Ellen Chihak, Audrey Conway, Clarie Stewart and Harriet McGinnis.

Eleanore’s family and friends remember her wit and her tales of life on the farm. She did extensive research on her family history which she shared with her nieces and nephews. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, problem solving and classical music.

Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Parish for their Sister Parish in Sapillica, Peru.

Fond memories and condolences for Eleanore’s family may be shared at www.lemkefuneralhomes.com, obituary page or Lemke Funeral Home Facebook page.