Joseph Arens, 62

Joseph Arens, age 62 of Fredericksburg, Iowa died Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in Lacrosse, Wisconsin.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler, IA, with Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the service. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.



Friends may greet the family from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler, IA. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church.



For those unable to attend the Mass in person please join the family via Livestream.



https://foveo.stream/hugeback- johnson/joseph-arens

Joe was born on November 1, 1959, in New Hampton, Iowa the son of Eugene and Marjorie (Elenz) Arens, and grew up on the family farm with his six siblings. At an early age, he found a passion for the land and farming, and it remained with him for the rest of his life.



He was confirmed at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and attended Turkey Valley Schools, where he played trombone in the band, wrestled, and was a member of the Class of 1978.



Joe was one of the hardest-working guys you could find; for most of his life, he worked two jobs — farming the family homestead and raising cattle and pigs while also working for Don Kurtenbach at CASH Inc. — starting at the age of 14 — for 20 years before accepting a position at TriMark.



But as hard as Joe worked, he really made his mark in life with his family.



He was united in marriage with Diane Havlik Arens on September 12, 1987. They had three children — Emily, Samantha, and Joshua. After Diane’s passing, Joe’s family was joined with Branda Hayen-Arens and Joe gained three sons — Hunter, Lane, and Lewey. He never missed a sporting event of his six children, and he loved spending time with them. He was a giver who taught them the value of hard work and always being there for others. When Joe was employed by the Kurtenbachs, he did more than just work for them, he was like a member of the family and taught Don’s kids how to drive.



Joe planted deep roots in Northeast Iowa, where he lived his entire life raising his family and tending to the land and animals. He spent much of his time outdoors farming, hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed gardening.



He was a great father but an even better grandpa to his four grandchildren. He loved spending time with them, and he loved spoiling them.



A fierce friend and devoted father/grandfather, Joe always put others before himself and was the life of the party. He will be remembered as the life of the party — a man who had a quick wit, playful sense of humor, a cheerful laugh, and a contagious smile — and he will be dearly missed by all those who were lucky enough to know him.



Joe is survived by his wife Branda Arens of Fredericksburg, IA; two daughters, Emily (Adam) Heidinger of Mt. Vernon, SD, Samantha (Travis) Holm of Tripoli, IA; four sons, Josh (Sarah) Arens of Des Moines, IA, Hunter (Molly) Arens of Waterloo, IA, Lane (Alyssa) Arens of Fredericksburg, IA, Lewis Arens of Fredericksburg, IA; four grandchildren with one on the way, Lily Holm, Lucy Holm, Lavonne Heidinger, Sawyer Heidinger, Baby H; mother, Marjorie Arens of Lawler, IA; one brother, Lou (Kristi) Arens of Cape Carol, FL; four sisters, Sandy (Bill) Hall of Medford, WI, Susie (Mark) Stagg of Cottage Grove, MN, Jean (Jeff) Wick of Elgin, MN; Amy Arens of Lawler, IA; father-in-law, Clyde Hayen of New Hampton, IA; mother-in-law, Barb Havlik of New Hampton, IA.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Arens in 2005; father, Eugene Arens in 2002; one sister, Alice Arens in 2009; mother-in-law, Cheryl Hayen in 2020; father-in-law Jim Havlik in 2003.