Chris D. Pitz, 51

Chris D. Pitz, age 51, of Elma, IA passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma, IA. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to Chris’s family.

Chris Dale was born July 5, 1971 to Ray and Paulette (Howe) Pitz in Sumner, IA. He attended and graduated from Turkey Valley High School in 1990. After completing his education, Chris began working for Hillandale Farms and Feather Lite for a number of years. Chris eventually worked for McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing as a welder in Riceville, IA. He made his home in Cresco, IA with his son, Chris Jr. While in Cresco, Chris met Karla Crain and the two of them hit it off. As they built their life together, Chris welcomed Karla’s sons, Jonathon, Ryan and Charlie. Together they moved to Elma in 2009.

Chris was passionate about hunting and fishing and also enjoyed four wheeling and wood working. He had a joyous heart and loved practical jokes. Chris was a member of the Elma Sportsman Club.

Chris will be deeply missed by the love of his life, Karla Crain of Elma, IA; his son, Chris J. Pitz of Cresco, IA; his stepsons, Jonathon (Lisa) Crain of Elma, IA, Ryan (Jennifer) Crain of Hesper, IA and Charlie Crain of Elma, IA; his grandchildren, Sophia, Jace, Slade, Zander “Bear;” his siblings, Shelly (Kerry) Glock, Karen Tieskoetter, Gary (Ann) Pitz, Teri (Ty) Blaylock, and Rusty (Laura) Pitz; his parents-in-law, Don (Cheryl) Numedahl of Decorah, IA; his faithful pup, Lacey; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Paulette and granddaughter, Jayden.