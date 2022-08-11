Area farmers get a million dollar rain

By Bob Fenske
Of the Reporter
ISU Extension Agronomist Terry Basol doesn’t know any farmers who did a “happy dance” this past weekend, but then again, he’d understand if they did.
To read the full version of all available articles, you must be a subscriber to the New Hampton Tribune's website. To become a subscriber, please click here to be taken to our subscription page. If you already are a subscriber, please click here to login to the site and continue reading. Thank you.
Subscribe to news updates