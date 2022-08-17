Lloyd E. Prilipp, 72, of Bettendorf, IA passed away on August 17, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at St. John Vianney Church in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. on Monday August 22, 2022 at Weerts Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Rock Island National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Lloyd was born on May 14, 1950 in Hampton, IA to Virgil and Margery (Morrow) Prilipp. He attended Hamilton Business College in Mason City, IA where he met the love of his life, Elaine Kout. They were married on September 4, 1971 in Lawler, IA. Lloyd proudly served in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Saratoga from 1970-1979. He worked as a computer technician for AT&T for 25 years.

Lloyd was a member of St. John Vianney Church. He was better known by his friends and family as “Sweet and Loveable.” He had a quirky sense of humor always showing up to family events dressed in various costumes and disguises to get a laugh out of his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Elaine; children, Michelle (Tim) Morrison, Christopher (Victoriana) Prilipp, Anthony (Tiffany) Prilipp; grandchildren, Alexandra, Isabella, Kerrigan, Tessa, Anthony and Savannah; his sisters, Nancy Moore and Eva Miller.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Roger.