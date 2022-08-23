Joan M. Marcatante, 85

Joan M. Marcatante, age 85 of Alta Vista, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Elba, Minnesota, surrounded by her loved ones.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton. Dinner will follow the service at the funeral home.

Friends may greet the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences for the Marcantante family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Joan was born on Aug. 16, 1937, in New Hampton, the daughter of Jeromy and Alice (Hilsman) White.

Joan moved to Waterloo in 1947 with her mother and sister. She graduated high school from Our Lady Of Victory Academy in Waterloo.

Joan then moved to Chicago, in 1957. There Joan met the love of her life, Frank Marcatante. They married on March 1, 1960, and had 62 wonderful years of marriage together. They raised two daughters, Rosemarie and Katherine.

Joan was a wonderful mother, wife and friend. She enjoyed being a housewife, raising her daughters, and taking care of their home.

Joan also enjoyed sewing and making matching outfits for her daughters.

In 1976 Joan, Frank, and their two daughters moved to her hometown of Alta Vista. Joan then learned how to drive the school bus and drove for many years for the district of New Hampton. Joan also cleaned houses and became lifelong friends with several of her clients.

Joan was a very caring person and enjoyed camping, traveling with her family, knitting, crocheting, gardening, reading, doing search words, puzzles and baking.

Most of all Joan loved spending time with her husband, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

One of their favorite places to travel to was the Black Hills. Her favorite music to listen to was Vince Gill.

Joan is survived by her husband, Frank Marcatante; daughters, Rosemarie Kieffer (Gerald and Katherine Marcatante (Steve) Nelson; grandchildren, Nicole Hanna (Jake), Makel Gebel (Will), Nicholas Hanna (Brianna), and Jackelyn Gebel (Corey); eight great-grandchildren, Hailey, Lilley, Amelia, Addison, Annie, Evelyn, Harper and Miley; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Marie Dedic.

Joan is preceded in death by her father. Jerome; mother Alice White; great-grandchild, Emma; and numerous aunts and uncles.