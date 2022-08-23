Darlene K. Miller, 70

Darlene K. Miller, age 70 of New Hampton, passed away at home on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, with her family by her side.

Funeral services for Darlene will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday Aug. 29, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Church in New Hampton, with Cory Orr officiating the service.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton and will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Darlene K was born Nov. 29, 1951, the daughter of Clifford and Onalee (Galli) Brown in Cedar Rapids.

She attended and graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. After completing her education, Darlene worked as a swim instructor at the YMCA.

She welcomed her children Shane in 1971 and Tonya in 1973. Darlene continued to care for her children.

On Feb. 24, 1978, she met the love of her life, Greg Miller, at Your Place or Mine in Reinbeck. After three days, Darlene was asked to “lock horns” with her new beau. The couple were united in marriage on Aug. 19, 1978, in Cedar Rapids.

The family made their home in Reinbeck. Through various career changes, the family finally settled in New Hampton in 1988. Darlene and Greg worked together raising pigs northwest of town and moved into town after a number of years.

Side by side, they took over management of the Northeast Iowa Swine Improvement Center. In 1991, the family settled at their current location south of town.

Darlene worked at Mr. Z’s restaurant in Bassett and Great Plays Daycare and made an impact on everyone’s life that she crossed paths with. Many of them will remember Darlene for her automatic answer when asked how she was doing, “I’m blessed and highly favored.”

Darlene eventually developed a condition which cost her the majority of her vision and was approached by Gerald Johnson of the New Hampton Lions Club with an opportunity to work with a service dog, “Tages.” Darlene and Tages were an exceptional team for 14 years. During that period of time, Darlene was diagnosed with breast cancer and numerous other health conditions.

Her positive attitude and strong faith helped her fight through her 22-0year battle with cancer. She was able, however, to have opportunities to spend time with her friends, family and loved ones.

She thoroughly, enjoyed traveling, camping and quilt making. Darlene took her last trip in December 2021 to Branson, Missouri, returning home to New Hampton until she was welcomed by God into Heaven on Aug. 20 with her family around her.

Those left to cherish Darlene’s memory are her husband,

Greg Miller of New Hampton; her children, Shane Burns of Cedar Rapids and Tonya Burke of New Hampton; her grandchildren, Jade (Bronson Schoonover) Halvorson of Fredericksburg, Tanisha Theis of New Hampton, Kody (Savannah Hauglum) Bill of Riceville, and Kolton Bill of Riceville; one great-grandchild and another on the way; her sister, Janice (Dennis) Meyers of Cedar Rapids; her brother, Leslie (Joni) Untiedt of Moberly, Missouri; and several extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; her three brothers, Keith, Melvin and John; and one sister, Pam.