Madonna 'Donna' Taylor, 97

Madonna “Donna” Taylor, age 97 and formerly of Marion went to find peace on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, following a brief illness.

Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday Sept. 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, , with Father David O’Connor officiating.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to mass at the church.

Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.

Donna was born on March 31, 1925, to William and Christina Zubrod near Alta Vista. She graduated from New Hampton High School in 1944.

Donna moved to Cedar Rapids to work at Collins Radio Company in the office until 1949.

She married John M. Taylor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 17, 1946. Donna and John were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion since 1947 when they bought their house. John has been waiting for Donna since Jan. 15, 2003. They were married for 56 years.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers, Orville, Virgil and Bob Zubrod; daughter, Mary Hogan; and an infant grandson, Anthony Strunk (son of Mary).

She is survived by two brothers, Melvin (Agnes) Zubrod and William (Margaret) Zubrod; one daughter, Anne (Ray) Schmidt of Marion; two sons, John (Karlene) Taylor of Cedar Rapids and Arizona, and Joe (Daveeta) Taylor of Marion; seven grandchildren, Lisa Hapner, Lora (Chris) Oldfather, Angela (Andrew) Naylor, Victoria (Jeff) Campbell, Scott (Mary) Taylor, Keegan Strunk and Winona Buffalo Shoulders; 11 great-grandchildren; William “Danny” Hofmeister, Alex Hofmeister, Tristan (Lakeysha) Hofmeister, Sara Moore [all from Lisa], Logan and Makenna Oldfather [from Lora], Lindsey and Maddie Campbell [from Victoria], Michael and Mandy Taylor [from Scott]; and Samyah Taylor [from Winona]; and three great-great-grandchildren, Selena Hofmeister [from Danny], and Elijah and Finnegan Hofmeister [from Tristan]; four step-grandchildren, Brett Karasek, Tami (Darryl) Hill, Joe Karasek, and Robyn (Steven) Kricun; and six step-great-grandchildren, Andy and Hannah Karasek, Natasha and Nathan Hill, and Kennedy and Kalena Karasek.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Most important to Donna were God and her family.

