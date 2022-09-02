Nancy Demro, 71

Nancy Demro age 71 of Nashua, IA, died Monday, August 29, 2022, from injuries sustained in an accident.



Nancy Muench Demro passed away on August 29, 2022. She was doing something she enjoyed in a place she loved dearly, her home in Richland Township nine miles east of Nashua.



Nancy was born December 21, 1950, to Robert and Mary Ann (Johnson) Muench. She loved her rural upbringing and found so much happiness on the family farm. She attended Republic school and graduated as the Salutatorian of Nashua High School in 1969. Throughout her youth, she was active in 4-H, band, tap dancing, and was the organist at the Congregational Church. She spent countless hours with her beloved mother, grandmothers, aunts, and cousins learning how to garden, can produce, bake, sew, and make a loving home.



Nancy married David Demro on August 15, 1970, at the Methodist Church in Nashua, IA. They have three children Laurie (Jonathon) Dawley, Stacy (Durand) Drumtra, and Joel (Marty) Demro. Their children were her top priority. She devoted herself to them and their activities, making sure they were as prepared as they could be for school, 4-H, piano, Boy Scouts, FCCLA, and many, many other activities. Nancy placed a great deal of emphasis on education and was so incredibly proud that each of her kids graduated from Wartburg College.



She also enjoyed loving relationships with each one of her children’s spouses. Nancy and David have four beloved grandchildren, Marianna (20) and Carter (17) Dawley; and David (12) and June (10) Demro. Becoming a grandmother was very special for Nancy. Her playful spirit and her commitment to sharing family traditions inspired so many of her interactions with her grandkids. She wouldn’t miss a school vocal or band concert, theater production, baseball or football game, wrestling meet, dance recital, 4-H fair, cattle show, or anything else her grandchildren were doing. She took pictures at every event and shared them with friends and family, and eventually on Facebook.



David and Nancy enjoyed music and when they danced together, they would glide across the floor. They enjoyed taking the family on vacations around the Midwest to see historical sites and enjoy the fishing in Minnesota. They also visited friends and family whenever they could. Nancy was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, niece, cousin, and friend always putting the needs of others before her own.



It was a treat to sit at Nancy’s table and eat one of her home-cooked meals topped off with one of her famous pies or cakes. Food was how she expressed love. Family holidays are treasured memories. The meal, decorations, gifts, and overall thought she put into her family gatherings are unforgettable.

Nancy’s Truffles came to life at her daughter, Laurie’s, wedding. She developed a special chocolate to represent her confectionary gift at the celebration. The candy was a hit and she spent the next 26 years developing recipes and perfecting every aspect of her 27 flavors of truffles selling them to local vendors, customers across the country, and around the world.



Nancy was known for her work ethic. She was a star employee no matter where she worked: The Bradford House, Sara Lee, Scheel’s, Winnebago, Allen Incorporated. She always gave 100% of her effort, no matter how hard the job was or how demanding the hours were.



Nancy leaves an enormous void. Her warmth, humor, personality, energy, and love could fill a room. She loved getting calls, texts, visits, and Facebook messages from her friends and family. She celebrated her loved ones’ successes and she did her best to walk with them when they were hurting. She was someone you could count on and she will be missed by many.



She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and sister, Jeannine (Muench) Schlottman, and a loving extended family.



Nancy is preceded in death by her parents and many beloved aunts and uncles.



The family would like to honor Nancy with a donation to the Chickasaw County 4-H program.