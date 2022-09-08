Phyllis A. Vsetecka, 93

Phyllis A. Vsetecka, age 93 of Lawler, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin, with Father Huber celebrating the mass.

Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Cemetery with Joe Vsetecka, Quentin Vsetecka, Roger Dreckman, Ron Maher, Joe Shileny, and Bill Figanbaum serving as casket bearers.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin with a 3:30 p.m. Rosary. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to Phyllis' family.

Phyllis Ann was born March 24, 1929, the daughter of Phillip and Clara (Gebel) Sabelka.

She attended country school west of the family home in rural Lawler.

On April 15, 1947, she was united in marriage to Frank Vsetecka at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Jerico. The couple made their home on a nearby farm that Frank had purchased a few years earlier. Together, they farmed side by side and welcomed their seven children — Larry, Diane, Leon, Karen, Keith, Rick and Dave.

In 1981, Phyllis and Frank retired from farming; however, they remained on their farm the rest of their days.

Phyllis enjoyed gardening, canning, raising chickens and caring for her lawn with her John Deere. Weekends were often spent dancing at the Starlight Ballroom or the Inwood in Spillville or playing cards with friends and family. She and Frank enjoyed traveling to Florida and bus trips to casinos.

Phyllis was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish Phyllis’ memory are her children, Leon (Barb) Vsetecka of Fort Atkinson, Karen (Dan Knop) of Ida Grove, Keith Vsetecka of Lawler, Rick (Shawn) Vsetecka of Jerico, and Dave (Robyn) Vsetecka of Lawler; her 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Alvin (Patricia) Vsetecka of Lawler, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; her children, Larry and Diane; her grandchildren, Matthew, Jean Ann, and Allison; and her sister, Mary Lou Winter.