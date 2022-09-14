New Hampton celebrating homecoming this week!

New Hampton Community Schools is in the midst of its annual homecoming celebration that will kick into high gear Thursday with both a parade and the coronation of the homecoming king.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. and will begin on Main Street by the school and end at the intersection of Main and Water Avenue near the downtown Kwik Star.

Following the parade, the king coronation ceremony will be held in the old high school gym, where one of the five candidates — Ben Tenge, Carter Steinlage, Isaac Howe, Brady Speltz and Peyton Anderson — will be crowned king.

On Friday, New Hampton will host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in the annual homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., but before the game, former Chickasaw greats Mark Speltz, Raelyn Webster and Alec Zwanziger will be inducted into the Chickasaw Athletic Hall of Fame.

At halftime of the game, the five queen candidates — Carlee Rochford, Campbelle Kolbet, Kelli Jirak, Mallory Cleveland and Alivya Wisner — will take the field for the coronation ceremony.