New Hampton crowns Tenge as its homecoming king

By Bob Fenske

editor@nhtrib.com

Say this for New Hampton's 2022 homecoming king; he's got a sense of humor.

Ben Tenge received his crown during a coronation ceremony Thursday night, and he also may have gotten the biggest laugh during the introduction of the candidates.

Asked what his advice to underclassmen would be, his reply?

"Smile, because tomorrow will be worse."

Tenge beat out four of his New Hampton High School football teammates — Brady Speltz, Isaac Howe, Peyton Anderson and Carter Steinlage — for the honor of being king.

New Hampton's queen will be crowned during halftime of Friday night's homecoming game against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. The five queen candidates are Campbelle Kolbet, Mallory Cleveland, Kelli Jirak, Carlee Rochford and Alivya Wisner.

Kick off for the game is set for 7 p.m. and will be preceded by the induction of three new members — Mark Speltz, Raelyn Webster and Alec Zwanziger — to the Chickasaw Athletic Hall of Fame.