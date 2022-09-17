Kolbet crowned New Hampton homecoming queen

New Hampton High School completed crowning its homecoming royalty Friday night as Campbelle Kolbet was crowned queen during halftime of the football game between the Chickasaws and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

Her crowning came a night after Ben Tenge was crowned homecoming king.

The other queen candidates included Mallory Cleveland, Kelli Jirak, Carlee Rockford and Alivya Wisner.

The Chickasaws went on to beat GHV 35-0 in the football game, and homecoming will wrap up Saturday evening with the annual dance that will be held at the American Legion Hall in downtown New Hampton.