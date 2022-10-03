Donald E. Caspersen, 80

Donald E. Caspersen, age 80, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 Am on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Jim Goerend celebrating. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in New Hampton.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton and will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Thursday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice.

Donald “Don” was born June 11, 1942, the son of Emil and Ellen (Paulus) Caspersen in Rockford, IA. As a child, the Caspersen family made their home in rural New Hampton where Don attended school at the Little Brick School House before graduating from New Hampton High School.

After completing his education, Don enlisted in the Army National Guard where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1969. He also began his 20 year career with Oliver White in Charles City, IA.

On September 9, 1967, Don was untied in marriage to Sharon Schmitz at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Hampton. The couple welcomed their two children, Paul and Nancy. Side by side, Don and Sharon farmed until 2012, but remained on the farm. In his later years, Don worked for Phillip’s Modern Ag until his retirement.

Don enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and was an antique tractor enthusiast.

Those left to cherish Don’s memories are his wife, Sharon of New Hampton; his children, Paul (Dana) Caspersen of Gainesville, FL and Nancy (Cody) Moorman of New Hampton; his grandchildren, Gabe, Logan, Tucker, Garner and Wyatt; his sister, Mareatta Utley of New Hampton and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Irvin.