William (Bill) Edward Busta, 80

William (Bill) Edward Busta, age 80 of New Hampton, IA passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at home after a long fight with cancer.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton.

A visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday October 9, 2022, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home with Scripture Reading at 6:30 p.m.

Online condolences for Bill’s family can be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 279, Lawler, IA or Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, IA.

Bill was born on December 21, 1941 in Lawler, IA, the son of William Arnold and Viola (Pavlovec) Busta. He was the fourth child of seven children: Marlene, John, Anita, Norbert, Marjorie, and Marvin. Bill was very fond of growing up on a farm and loved spending time with his brothers and sisters. He often “bragged” about his graduation from Utica #7, one of the many one room schoolhouses in the area. He was a 1960 graduate of Lawler High School.

After graduation he started working for Koshatka Implement in Protivin, IA. He loved fixing tractors. He was drafted into the Army in 1964, was assigned to the Motor Patrol at Fort Bragg, NC where he was able to continue fixing machinery. He was honorably discharged in 1969. When he returned from the Service, he began working at Farm Fleet in New Hampton (owner Karl Elfmann) where he eventually became manager. He spent 31 years there and never complained about his work. He then went to work for the City of New Hampton as a Custodian/Maintenance worker and enjoyed working there as well.

In April of 1967, Bill met the love of his life, Maureen Johnson, at a friend’s wedding. Bill and Maureen were married on August 17, 1968. They had three sons: Eric (Lori) of Windsor, CO; Jason (Mariah) of San Jose, CA and Douglas (Deanne) of Urbandale, IA. He has five grandchildren: Eric and Lori’s: Sadie and Braxton; Jason & Mariah’s Lucas and Logan; and Doug & Deanne’s Addison. He loved spending time with his family.

He also loved listening to polka music, playing cards, classic tractors and attending tractor pulls, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Being a member of the American Legion meant a lot to him. He was proud of his military service and the American Legion offered him the opportunity to recognize the service of others. He attended many military funerals.

He is survived by his wife Maureen, three sons, five grandchildren, two sisters, Anita (Tom) McGowan of

Lawler, IA and Marjorie (Dan) Woodbridge of Rio Rancho, NM, two brothers, Norbert (Joann) Busta of

Waucoma, IA, Marvin (Sue) Busta of Verona, WI and sister-in-law Judy Busta (John) Protivin, IA. Sister-in-

law Phyllis Morris (Bob) South Beloit, IL, brother-in-law Jerry Johnson (Barb) of West Point, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Marlene, one brother John, his father and mother-in-law Carl and Martha Johnson, his brother-in-law Bob Morris, niece Jodene Broderick and nephew Chuck Morris.