Deborah “Debbie” Lynne Weidler, 61

Deborah “Debbie” Lynne Weidler, age 61 of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with the Rev. Kevin Frey presiding.

Interment followed the service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg.

Friends greeted the family from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continued an hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

She was born on April 11, 1961, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in New Hampton, Iowa, to Robert and Lorraine (Winter) Weidler.

She was christened and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boyd, and soon grew strong in her faith. She later graduated from New Hampton High School in 1979.

In her teenage years, Deb was involved in golf and softball, but her weekends would typically involve trips to Chip’s in Lawler where she would disco the night away with friends. Her dance moves earned quite the dance floor reputation. And the loyalty she showed her friends in her youth continued throughout her lifetime.

She never knew a stranger and would have given anything to those she called friends.

Studying business management at University of Northern Iowa, she graduated in 1983 and began her career in retail with the Kmart Corporation, leading store operations in Lebanon and St. Louis, Missouri. However, in the mid 1980s she became sick, finding herself in critical condition. It was later discovered she had kidney failure. After two and a half years on dialysis, Deb’s mother became the kidney donor, and in 1987, she was gifted her another chance at life.

Upon her recovery, Deb embraced this opportunity and sought to find a new career path that focused on others. She returned to UNI and obtained a degree in social work. She accepted a position as a family therapist and social worker for Alternative Treatment Association (ATT) in Postville.

Later she accepted an opportunity to work with Lutheran Social Services, pioneering a new West Union territory. During the last part of her career, she returned to ATT, where she spent her final working days. Deb was well known in the social work circle as the one who could manage the more challenging cases. Deb had a unique approach that made a difference for many families who found themselves in some of life’s most challenging situations.

Deb had a deep love for her horses. She won many accolades and recognition for both her horsemanship and riding skills. Whether it was riding Eagle or Goliath, she was a 4H champion. There was a special kind of peace and enjoyment found with her horses.

Deb’s equestrian interests were only second to her love for fishing. She was so pleased the day she purchased her first fishing boat, a dark green beauty with a 25 hp motor. Fishing trips were a highlight, usually in Minnesota or Canada, and always included family, the best of friends and a cozy lakeside cabin. Deb was known to have almost more pictures in her scrapbooks of fish than people.

Debbie was a master storyteller, and often used her humor to be the life of the party. It was her passion and perseverance that helped define who she was and what she stood for. In her final days, she was surrounded by family and friends.

The care she received from her exceptional medical team included professionals from Chickasaw County Public Health (Lisa, Wendy and Shelley) and Cedar Valley Hospice (Andrea, Diane, Amy and the social work team).

The comfort of faith was given by Pastor Kevin and Pastor Dan of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Deb is survived by her mother, Lorraine; sister, Kathy; and her beloved cat, Twitter; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert; paternal grandparents, Martin and Mary Weidler; maternal grandparents, Erwin and Elsie Winter; and her uncle and godfather, Dennis Winter; uncle Keith Weidler; aunt Connie (Winter) Heussner.