Allen G. Balk, 81

Allen G. Balk, age 81, of Waucoma, IA passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Howard County Regional Health with his family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Little Turkey, IA with Father Nick Radlaff celebrating the mass. Burial will be held at St. Rose Cemetery in Waucoma.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton with a 3:30 PM Rosary and 7:00 PM Scriptural Wake Service. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Tuesday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Allen Gene was born May 25, 1941, the son of Leo and Evelyn (Bouska) Balk in Lawler, Ia. He attended and graduated from Lawler High School. After completing his education, Allen began his lifelong farming career alongside his brother, Joe. While attending a donkey ball game, Allen met the love of his life and future bride, Neoma Miller. The couple was united in marriage on August 11, 1962 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in St. Lucas, IA. Allen and Neoma made their home on their current farm where they welcomed their four children, Leo, Nancy, Marlin, and Gerald. Outside of farming, Allen loved seeking out the rare arrowhead and had a passion for conservation. Allen always enjoyed watching the crops progress and those who knew Allen knew he never met a stranger. He loved life, and nature but he could often be heard saying that, “Life is the more important thing.”

Allen is deeply missed by his loving wife, Neoma of Waucoma; his children, Leo (Mary) Balk of Waucoma, Nancy Baker of Waterloo, IA, Marlin (Barb) Balk of Lacona, IA and Gerald (Sarah) Balk of Waucoma; his grandchildren and great grandchildren; his sister, Marveline Schmitt of Fort Atkinson, IA, his brothers, Melvin and Marvin Balk of Lawler, IA and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joe on November 8, 2021, one grandson, Phillip Hayek; his brothers-in-law, Gene Smith and Ernest Schmitt.