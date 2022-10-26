Rodney 'Rod' Friedrich, 67

Rodney “Rod” Friedrich, age 67, of Alta Vista, IA passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.

Funeral services was held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at St. Paul’s Maple Leaf Church in rural Elma, IA with Pastor Dan Christensen officiating.

Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation was held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma and will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday.

Online condolences maybe left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Elma EMS Building Project as this was a cause near and dear to Rod’s heart.

Rodney Allen was born March 31, 1955, the youngest son of Loyd and Maxine (Laue) Friedrich. He attended and graduated from Riceville High School in 1973.

While in high school, Rod met his future bride, Toni Schroeder. After completing his education, Rod began his career in farming and laid the foundation to his future business working for Dick Gebel as a plumber. He eventually branched out on his own to establish Friedrich Plumbing and Heating.

Rod and Toni were united in marriage on May 13, 1983 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Together they welcomed four daughters. For the family, farming was viewed as therapy from the hectic schedules of life.

Away from farm life and plumbing, Rod enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, playing cards and heading out for a ride on his Harley. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Maple Leaf Church.

Rod enjoyed being a part of the Alta Vista “Friendly Town” community and events including the centennial, the White Sidewalls, demolition derbies, 125th celebration, RAGBRAI, AV Days, fish fries, parade “pooper scooper” and 2021 co-Grand Marshall.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Toni Friedrich of Alta Vista; his daughters, Abbi Friedrich of Alta Vista, Chelsea Friedrich of Rochester, MN and Maddi Friedrich of North Liberty, IA and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Maxine Friedrich; his brother, Lonnie Friedrich and daughter, Leah at birth.