Nancy Schlindwein, 81

Nancy Schlindwein, age 81 of Swisher and formerly of New Hampton, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Living Center West in Cedar Rapids.

Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.

Nancy’s favorite activity was enjoying meals with family and friends. Welcoming friends and family to a Memorial Lunch for Nancy that will be held at The Pub in New Hampton at noon.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton have been entrusted with Nancy’s arrangements.

Nancy was born March 18, 1940, the first child to Edwin and Margaret Claudine (Edmondson) Pletsch in Henry, Illinois.

The family moved with Nancy’s younger siblings, Ben and Linda, to Blue Island, Illinois, where Nancy graduated from high school.

Nancy moved to Iowa to attend Upper Iowa University in Fayette where she met Leonard Schlindwein. The couple married in 1959 in New Hampton and lived in Clarion and Clear Lake, welcoming their three children ­­— Jill, Julie and Leonard “Joe.”

The family moved to Joliet, Illinois raising their young family before moving back to Iowa, living in several Chickasaw County communities

Nancy enjoyed cooking, gardening and took on nearly every craft and needle-art she could master. She enjoyed making gifts for others and decorations for her home.

Nancy returned to school later in life and earned an associate’s degree in accounting. Her most cherished job was her work with the Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency.

She was proud of the work she did for the community and when she retired from that role. Nancy moved to Cedar Rapids to be near family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Len; and son, Joe; and her parents.

Joyce is survived by daughters, Jill (Henry) Reicks of Swisher, and Julie (Martin) Games of West Union; her grandchildren, Monica (Carel) Minjeur of Cedar Rapids, Therese (Joel) Gansen of Hiawatha, Victor (Chelsey) Reicks of Cedar Rapids, Theodore (Jess) Reicks of Navarre, Florida, Johanna (Monica) Reicks of Pensacola, Florida, Nick (Christy) Wurzer of Dysart, Kyle Wurzer of West Union, Sarah (Rafael) Soriano of Ames, Beth (Rob) Larson of Decorah, and Samantha (Stephen) Johnson of Nashua.

Nancy is also survived by a tribe of 28 beautiful great grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Ben Pletsch of Naples, Florida, and Linda Pelka of Peru, Illinois