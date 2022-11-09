News 9 November 2022

New Hampton voters approve using LOST funds for ambulance

Voters in New Hampton gave the go-ahead for the city to use its local-option sales tax, commonly referred to as LOST funds, to pay its fee to be part of a new county-owned ambulance service.

The measure received 1,063 yes votes, or 76.6 percent, while 324 voted against the measure.

In the past, LOST funds were directed to infrastructure projects, which will still receive any remaining funds after the ambulance bill, which will be about $350,000 in 2023, is paid.

